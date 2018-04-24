Some Clouds, Sun, and Showers

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: An upper-level low is spinning across the Mid-South and is ever so slowly tracking towards the east the next 24-48 hours. This low is why we are seeing a sky with more clouds than sun and a few scattered showers across the area at times, but nothing too heavy or widespread. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the lower to mid 70s.

MID-WEEK: Tomorrow looks fairly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, showers become likely Thursday as the next wave of energy approaches. Again, nothing really heavy and no risk of severe storms. The high Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will bring the risk of a few showers Friday afternoon and Friday night, but it doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue. Then as we roll into the weekend both Saturday and Sunday look delightful with sunny mild days and fair pleasant nights. No threat of rain either day, and when was the last time we said that for a weekend in Alabama. The high Friday will be close to 70°, but then mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry and warm, but as we roll into the month of May, we should see the return of showers and storms over the latter half of the week as moisture returns. Highs will be approaching the 80s, while nights get closer to 60°.

Have a great day!

Ryan