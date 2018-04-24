Deadline Approaches for School Transfers through Alabama Accountability Act

by Andrew James

We are one week from the deadline for a program allowing parents to transfer their students out of failing public schools. Transfer applications through the Alabama Accountability Act are due May 1st for Montgomery Public Schools, but as with many things, the program is being affected by the ongoing state intervention.

Montgomery Public Schools has 11 failing schools, according to the list released by the Alabama Department of Education earlier this year, and many parents are left looking for a way out. That’s where the Alabama Accountability Act comes into play. It allows for students to transfer to non-failing schools in or outside of their district, or even to a private school. MPS officials say over 700 parents applied for student transfers through the program last year, around 250 students ended up transferring for the 2017-2018 school year.

MPS Chief Academic Officer Dr. Stephen Bournes expects the numbers to be lower this year, but says these transfers can have a significant impact on schools.

“The more classrooms that you’re using now because you’re increasing enrollment, it’s probably one less classroom you have for some other purpose in your building,” he explained.

MPS officials are having to limit the schools students can transfer to because of the pending list of schools that could close in the future.

For more information about the Alabama Accountability Act click here.