Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Face Off in Live Debate

by Ellis Eskew

Gubernatorial candidates Sue Bell Cobb, Christopher Countryman, James Fields, Walt Maddox, and Doug Smith took the stage in Birmingham Tuesday night.

All candidates say they are for a lottery, for medical marijuana, and against legislation that would discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

There were some heated moments when Sue Bell Cobb and Walt Maddox exchanged jabs.

While Alabama has been an overwhelmingly Republican state,

political analyst Steve Flowers says Democrats may actually have a chance this year.

“This time last year I would’ve have said the odds are insurmountable for a Democrat to win. I’m not going to say that this year because Doug Jones proved me wrong. A Democrat did win again. It was unique. It was a special election. So a Democrat can win. Sue Bell Cobb and Walt Maddox will be sellable candidates,” said Flowers.

The Republican candidates debated last week.

The primary election is June 5th.