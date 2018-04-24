Montgomery County Arrests: April 16-22

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/29 Adam Vickers Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

2/29 Andert Lindsey Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

3/29 Antonio Forston Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Child Abuse & Probation Revocation

4/29 Antonio Oliver Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

5/29 Arsenio Hawthorne Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Escape 1st Degree



6/29 Bonnie Clinton Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

7/29 Charles Montgomery Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st, Probation Violation, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd & Theft of Property 1st

8/29 Christopher Smith Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

9/29 Coretz Bean Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

10/29 Deion Sanders Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Possession of Marijuana 1st



11/29 Felicia Hamilton Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC & Theft of Property 1st

12/29 Gerald Bazzell Arrest Date: 4/21/18 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

13/29 Gregory Jones Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & By Order of the Court

14/29 Iven Richardson Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Burglary III (2 counts), Theft of Property 4th, & Theft of Property 1st

15/29 Javante Johnson Arrest Date: 4/21/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 2nd



16/29 Katherine Reeves Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts)

17/29 Kennedy Wilson Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

18/29 Kenneth Bates Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

19/29 Kenny Darity Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Murder-Intentionally Cause Death

20/29 Keysha Wesley Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution



21/29 Laporcha Antoine Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

22/29 Leslie Trammer Jr. Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

23/29 Nguana Hill Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

24/29 Nikki Rice Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

25/29 Raphoel Brown Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



26/29 Rickey Mitchell Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing & Harassment (3 counts), Felony Domestic Violence, & Theft of Property 4th

27/29 Ronda Algiere Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

28/29 Terrence Chames Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification

29/29 Travis Smith Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree



























































