Montgomery County Arrests: April 16-22 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 24, 2018 4:30 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/29Adam Vickers Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd 2/29Andert Lindsey Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 3/29Antonio Forston Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Child Abuse & Probation Revocation 4/29Antonio Oliver Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle 5/29Arsenio Hawthorne Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Escape 1st Degree 6/29Bonnie Clinton Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance 7/29Charles Montgomery Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st, Probation Violation, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd & Theft of Property 1st 8/29Christopher Smith Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 9/29Coretz Bean Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st 10/29Deion Sanders Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Possession of Marijuana 1st 11/29Felicia Hamilton Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC & Theft of Property 1st 12/29Gerald Bazzell Arrest Date: 4/21/18 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 13/29Gregory Jones Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle & By Order of the Court 14/29Iven Richardson Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Burglary III (2 counts), Theft of Property 4th, & Theft of Property 1st 15/29Javante Johnson Arrest Date: 4/21/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 2nd 16/29Katherine Reeves Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (3 counts) 17/29Kennedy Wilson Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st 18/29Kenneth Bates Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 19/29Kenny Darity Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Murder-Intentionally Cause Death 20/29Keysha Wesley Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution 21/29Laporcha Antoine Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice 22/29Leslie Trammer Jr. Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 23/29Nguana Hill Arrest Date: 4/18/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC 24/29Nikki Rice Arrest Date: 4/19/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation 25/29Raphoel Brown Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): False Statement-Giving False Name or Address to Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 26/29Rickey Mitchell Arrest Date: 4/16/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing & Harassment (3 counts), Felony Domestic Violence, & Theft of Property 4th 27/29Ronda Algiere Arrest Date: 4/17/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 28/29Terrence Chames Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Violation of Community Notification 29/29Travis Smith Arrest Date: 4/20/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 16th through April 22th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.