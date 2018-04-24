Montgomery Teacher Named Final Four Finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

The list of 16 finalists for Alabama Teacher of the Year has been narrowed down to four of Alabama’s most outstanding educators who are described as ambassadors in the classroom.

The finalists are:

Elementary

Meghan Allen, Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System, State School Board District Four

Carol McLaughlin, Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System, State School Board District Three

Secondary

Dr. Blake Busbin, Auburn High School, Auburn City School System, State School Board District Two

Zestlan Simmons, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System, State School Board District Five

The next step for the final four is an extensive interview with the state judging committee. The 2018-2019 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced during a ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery, Alabama.

Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as the spokesperson for education and the teaching profession as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year Award.

Meghan Allen, Minor Community School, Jefferson County School System

“My students with limited verbal skills can learn and develop ways to use their voice more effectively. For my students who are non-verbal, they need pictures, static devices, or dynamic displays to communicate. We must give our students a voice and teach them to use it. We value all students, and instruction must reflect their needs and value.”

Carol McLaughlin, Greystone Elementary School, Hoover City School System

“Our world is connected in ways we never imagined ten years ago. It is essential students use these connections to learn, solve problems, and be active global citizens. With technology, students can find answers to questions, by connecting them to experts around the world. Classrooms are no longer limited by the knowledge of the teachers or the books in the library.”

Dr. Blake Busbin, Auburn High School, Auburn City School System

“Teachers and community members stand to benefit from greater cooperation in discovering ways in which the community’s expertise can lend itself to enhancing learning. Guest speakers, such as individuals representing varied career fields, are one popular inclusion, but they can be so much greater. Experts in given fields can assist in student project development or evaluation during presentations heightening the relevancy and authenticity of project-based learning.”

Zestlan Simmons, Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, Montgomery County School System

“A learning environment should not be limited to the classroom but should include the local community, innovative projects, and digital learning that connects students to the world. To keep the curriculum relevant, the classroom curriculum should always contain a sufficient level of rigor for the primary purpose of skill development and mastery and current material.”