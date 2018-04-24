Prattville Barbershop Triple Murder Suspect Pleads “Not Guilty” Due to Mental Illness

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 keon cain

2/2 Marty Morgan



A central Alabama man is pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in a triple homicide.

Reports say that Marty Morgan, 35, entered the plea Tuesday in Autauga County Circuit Court.

He and Keon Dashon Cain, 19, are both accused of entering a Prattville barber shop on the night of July 3 and shooting three men.

Both are indicted on two counts of capital murder, one count of burglary and seven counts of armed robbery.

Morgan also asked for time to consider claiming self-defense.

Cain is seeking youthful offender status and will be arraigned later if the court denies that request.

If labeled a youthful offender, Cain would serve a maximum of three years in prison.

Both Morgan and Cain are jailed without bail.

___

