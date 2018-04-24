More Rain Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

A large area of low pressure will be moving away from the region and this will allow sunny and warmer temps to return Wednesday. This will be a brief change because another rain maker heads our way Wednesday and it looks wet for Thursday. A frontal boundary will push through here producing showers and a few t-storms. This disturbance moves out and another one quickly moves into the state on Friday. Once again, showers will be possible Friday afternoon into the evening hours. We see this rain maker departing before we get into the Saturday. High pressure slides into the deep south and this will give us the first dry weekend in quite some time.