Selma Museum Could Get Tourism Boost from Montgomery Memorial

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The cities of Selma and Montgomery are bound together by civil rights history.

Now some people in Selma are hoping the new Memorial for Peace and Justice can be another tie that binds the cities.

The Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery is the first national museum dedicated to victims of lynching and racial terror.

Officials at Ancient Africa, Enslavement and Civil War Museum in Selma are hoping to get a boost in traffic from the Capital City’s newest museum.

“This is the Ancient Africa, Enslavement and Civil War Museum and so at this museum we talk about the history of Africans and part of that history was that Africans was lynched in the south and throughout the country,” said Tour Guide Sam Walker.

