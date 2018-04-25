11-Year Old Montgomery Girl Reported Missing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities are searching for a missing child.

Jabrelle Rogers, 11, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Clemice Lane in Montgomery on Sunday, April 22. It is unknown what clothing Jabrelle was wearing at the time she ran away. She is described as being 4’6 in height and weighing approximately 100 pounds.

If you know the current whereabouts of Jabrelle Rogers, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.