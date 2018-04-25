C-SPAN Set to Shine National Spotlight on Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Cable network C-SPAN is in Dallas County this week to put a national spotlight on Selma.

A crew from C-SPAN has been in town all week getting an up close look at the city’s rich history.

The crew has been visiting some of historic places around town.

And talking with people connected to some of the historic events that have happened in the city.

Ashley Hill a Producer and Community Relations Representative with the network.

“You know you learn about what happened in Selma in American History class growing up, and you know you’ve maybe watched the movie but being here in Selma is a totally different story,” said Hill.

“I mean, to be here and talk with the people who actually lived such an important part of American history has been an honor and a privilege for our crew,”

The crew is producing a segment on Selma for C-SPAN Cities Tour series.

The segment will air nationwide May 19th and 20th.