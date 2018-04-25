Daycare Worker Sentenced for Electronic Solicitation of Child, Won’t Serve Any Jail Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the office manager of a Montgomery daycare center has been sentenced for electronic solicitation of a child. Deggi Hardwick, 34, was sentenced to 10 years, which was suspended, and a term of five years of supervised probation. The Attorney General’s Office had requested that he be sentenced to serve a term of imprisonment but that was not granted by the Court. Hardwick will be subject to the requirements of Alabama’s Sex Offender Notification and Community Registration Act.

The daycare center, JAAD’s Child Care, is owned by Hardwick’s family. The Attorney General’s Office had obtained a court order to bar him from this or any daycare facility while the charge was pending and he remains barred after his conviction in March.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Trials Division prosecuted the case and presented the following evidence to the Court: Hardwick had known the victim, who was 15 at the time of the crime, since she was in care at the facility when she was two years old. In August of 2016, Hardwick began sending sexually graphic texts to the victim, including requests for the child to text nude pictures, offers to perform oral sex with each other, and sexual intercourse.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Court did not order this defendant to serve time in prison, but this prosecution still has achieved significant safeguards to keep him from harming another child,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Under this sentence, his behavior will be supervised, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, he will have tight restrictions from places such as daycares and schools, and communities will be notified of the threat he poses. Deggi Hardwick held a position of authority and trust for this victim since she was a baby, and his violation of that is a contemptible crime that he will not be able to hide from. As Attorney General for Alabama, I will do everything within my power to protect our children from vile predators, and I am proud of the outstanding work by my Criminal Trials Division.”

Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Andrew Arrington of his Criminal Trials Division; Sarah Green, director of the Attorney General’s Office of Victim Services, and Jackie Fowler, victim service officer; and thanked Detective Zhong Zhu of the Montgomery Police Department, for their skill and dedication in bringing this case to a successful conclusion.