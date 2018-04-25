Dry Today, Rain Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be dry with more sun than clouds; afternoon highs top out in the mid-70s. Tonight will feature clouds on the increase and showers will mainly be possible over the western half of the area after midnight, but a few isolated showers will be possible in the east. Lows will be in the lower to mid-50s.

REST OF WEEK: Thursday will have the best rain chances this week as a wave of energy moves in from the west. Rain is likely Thursday with a high in the 60s; some thunder is possible but no severe storms are expected. Rain amounts should be around 1/2″. For Friday, much of the day looks dry, but a cold front will approach and we will mention just the chance of a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours, but nothing too heavy or widespread.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: One of the best weekends of weather so far in 2018 is ahead for all of Alabama. Both Saturday and Sunday, the weather looks delightful. Expect tons of sunshine both days; the high Saturday will be in the mid 70s, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND: Thursday looks pretty wet at the Talledega Superspeedway with periods of rain likely along with a high in the 60s. For Friday, just a few widely scattered afternoon and evening showers; the high will be close to 70 degrees. Then, the weather could not be better for the weekend. Sunny Saturday and Sunday; highs in the low 70s Saturday followed by upper 70s Sunday for the Geico 500.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry and warm and looks to stay that way for most of the week. Expect mainly sunny days and fair pleasant nights; highs will be in the 80s, while nights will be closer to 60°. Showers and storms could return late in the week on Friday as moisture levels rise.

Have a great day1

Ryan