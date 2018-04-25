Face 2 Face: Sue Bell Cobb

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Gubernatorial candidate, Sue Bell Cobb. Bell is the former Alabama Chief Justice and is running as a Democrat.

