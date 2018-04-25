Face 2 Face: Sue Bell Cobb Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Apr 25, 2018 12:28 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox sat down for a “Face to Face” with Gubernatorial candidate, Sue Bell Cobb. Bell is the former Alabama Chief Justice and is running as a Democrat. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts 11-Year Old Montgomery Girl Reported Missing Two from Montgomery Arrested on Robbery Charges in... What You Need to Know About Lynching Memorial Open... Marengo Co. Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Crack Coc...