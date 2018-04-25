A Little Sun This Afternoon; Rain and Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

A mix of sun and clouds so far today, though much of central and south Alabama is under a mostly cloudy sky as of 11:30 AM. We’ll likely see some breaks by this afternoon, and high temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s. Most of tonight looks dry. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s, and we may see an increase in clouds late. Rain and some thunderstorms look likely Thursday.

A cold front currently situated across the central plains approaches central and south Alabama Thursday morning. A line of rain and storms sweeps west to east across our viewing area between the morning and early afternoon. The “cold” front pushes through by the evening, as we should be back to dry weather Thursday night. We should get some sun by Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Looks like we’ll finally get a dry and mostly sunny weekend across central and south Alabama. Highs Saturday with reach the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll likely be near 80 Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday night will be mild with lows in the lower 50s. The first half of next week looks dry, with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60.