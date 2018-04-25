Marengo Co. Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Crack Cocaine Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announces today that Chief United States District Judge Kristi K. DuBose sentenced Gerald Barber, 40, a resident of Marengo County, to 120 months imprisonment in a crack cocaine case. The judge ordered that Barber undergo eight years of supervised release after finishing his term of imprisonment, receive substance abuse testing and treatment, and pay a $200 mandatory special assessment. He has five prior felony drug convictions.

On August 31, 2017, a federal grand jury for the Southern District of Alabama indicted Barber on one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. On November 28, 2017, a federal grand jury for the district returned a superseding indictment against Barber, charging him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. On January 24, a federal jury in Selma found Barber guilty on both counts. Chief Judge DuBose presided over the jury trial, which started on January 23, 2018.

At trial, the jury heard evidence that in the early morning of March 11, 2017, Barber, aka “G-Money,” was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Blazer in Camden, when Camden Police Officer John Ferguson pulled the vehicle over for speeding and having no tag light. Barber had no identification, proof of insurance, license, or registration. He lied to the officer about his identity. Officer Ferguson noticed that Barber was visibly nervous and saw traces of a green leafy substance in the vehicle. Officer Ferguson called for backup, patted down Barber outside the Chevrolet Blazer for officer safety and possible narcotics, and found an “eight-ball” of crack cocaine concealed underneath Barber’s shorts. Officer Ferguson arrested Barber and transported him to the Prince Arnold Detention Center in Wilcox County. At the jail, the defendant falsely identified himself and signed a waiver of counsel form in his brother’s name.

The jury also heard evidence that in the afternoon of April 12, 2017, Uniontown Chief of Police Willie Walton was on routine patrol in Uniontown, when he saw an individual standing by the driver’s side window of a white Chevrolet Blazer on Johnson Street. Chief Walton testified that he recognized the individual as a crack cocaine addict and was suspicious of

a drug sale between the individual and the vehicle’s driver. Barber was driving the same Chevrolet Blazer. A passenger was also inside. As Chief Walton approached, the individual ran away and the Chevrolet Blazer sped off. Chief Walton activated his lights and sirens and tried to stop the vehicle, which had an expired tag.

A high-speed chase ensued, which at times reached 70 – 80 miles per hour. During the chase, Chief Walton saw an unidentified object (never recovered) thrown out the vehicle’s driver’s side window on Washington Street. Barber tried to evade Chief Walton by racing up Martin Luther King Drive in a residential area where children were playing. As Chief Walton

pursued, Barber made a left turn onto Lucian Street and threw approximately $8,000 worth of crack cocaine out the driver’s side window. The narcotics landed on the front lawn of a home on Lucian Street. Chief Walton continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle and radioed dispatch.

Uniontown Police Department Sergeant Nash Gipson responded and set up a roadblock. Barber almost collided with Sgt. Gipson. The chase ended shortly thereafter on Franklin Street. Chief Walton and Sgt. Gipson arrested Barber outside his vehicle. Chief Walton testified that he saw a “crack rock” in the driver’s seat where Barber had been sitting and that Barber shouted an expletive upon his arrest, yelling, “I’ve got more money than all y’all m*****f****** out there!” Chief Walton also told the jury that Barber appeared high, his mouth was foaming, and pieces of crack cocaine appeared to be in his mouth.

The passenger, whom the police had detained for officer safety, said that Barber threw a black bag out of the vehicle during the chase. With the passenger’s help, police found the bag at Lucian Street. Chief Walton examined it and found sixteen plastic baggies containing roughly 80.8 grams of crack cocaine in varying quantities. When Chief Walton later searched Barber’s Chevrolet Blazer, he found two digital scales, two Pyrex measuring glasses, one Toastmaster hand mixer, and two mixer attachments, all containing cocaine residue.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Uniontown Police Department, and the Camden Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Sinan Kalayoglu and George F. May prosecuted the case.