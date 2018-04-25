What You Need to Know About Lynching Memorial Opening Events in Montgomery

by Jeff Sanders

The opening of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice is Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Montgomery. There will also be a concert on Friday night at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre featuring some of the biggest names in music including The Roots, John Legend, Usher, Common and the Dave Mathews Band.

Because of so much activity there will be a number of street closures and security measures put in place. The Montgomery Police Department has released the following information on street closings, security measures and the do’s and dont’s of what you need to know.

The Montgomery Police Department provides the following to assist the public in

conjunction with events held in Montgomery for the opening of the Equal Justice

Initiative’s Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

– The Museum, located at 115 Coosa St., and Memorial, located at 417 Caroline St., open

to the public Wednesday morning, April 25. Tickets are required for entry to the

Museum and Memorial and for all other events.

– Caroline and Holcombe streets adjacent to the Memorial will be closed Wednesday,

April 25, through Saturday, April 28.

– There is no on-street parking in the immediate vicinity of the Memorial.

– No civilian watercraft will be allowed on the Alabama River in the vicinity of the Concert

for Peace and Justice venue from 5 p.m. until midnight Friday, April 27. No docking of

civilian watercraft at Riverfront Park will be allowed.

– EJI is providing shuttles to transport ticket holders between the Museum and the

Memorial Wednesday, April 25, through Saturday, April 28. Shuttles also will transport

ticket holders staying at Eastchase hotels to the downtown venue and back Thursday,

April 26, through Saturday, April 28. The shuttle schedule is included in the following

daily entries.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Museum/Memorial loop shuttle

Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

Thursday, April 26, 2018

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Museum/Memorial loop shuttle

Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Shuttle from Eastchase hotels to Museum for hotel guests only

Shuttles depart every 45 minutes

Fairfield Inn: 8970 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117

Hampton Inn: 7651 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL, 36117

Hilton Garden Inn East: 1600 Interstate Parkway Drive, Montgomery, AL 36109

5 p.m. – 12 midnight — Park-and-ride shuttle for ticket holders attending the Opening

Ceremony. Shuttles run between Paterson Field, Lot J, 1255 Madison Ave., and the corner of

Tallapoosa and Coosa streets.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Shuttles depart every 15 minutes

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Shuttles depart every 30 minutes

10 p.m. – midnight — Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

Montgomery Police Department

For Immediate Dissemination

April 24, 2018

Friday, April 27, 2018

7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Museum/Memorial loop shuttle

Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

7:30 a.m. – 12 midnight — Shuttle from Eastchase hotels to Museum for hotel guests only

Shuttles depart every 45 minutes

Fairfield Inn: 8970 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117

Hampton Inn: 7651 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL, 36117

Hilton Garden Inn East: 1600 Interstate Parkway Drive Montgomery, AL 36109

5 p.m. – 12 midnight — Park-and-ride shuttle for ticket holders attending the Concert for Peace

and Justice. Shuttles run between Paterson Field, Lot J, 1255 Madison Ave., and the corner of

Tallapoosa and Coosa streets.

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Shuttles depart every 15 minutes

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Shuttles depart every 30 minutes

10 p.m. – midnight — Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

Concert for Peace and Justice:

– Venue entry is located at the intersection of Commerce and Tallapoosa streets.

– Prohibited items:

o Backpacks

o Coolers and alcohol

o Large bags, totes or purses

o Any bag larger than 12x6x6

o Blankets

o Professional cameras (no detachable lens)

o Stand-alone video cameras (GoPros, Ipads/tablets, etc.)

– Allowed items:

o Bagged chair

o Seat cushion

o Clutch/small purse

o Clear small tote

Saturday, April 28, 2018

7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Museum/Memorial loop shuttle

Shuttles depart every 10 minutes

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Shuttle from Eastchase hotels to Museum for hotel guests only

Shuttles depart every 45 minutes

Fairfield Inn: 8970 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL 36117

Hampton Inn: 7651 Eastchase Parkway, Montgomery, AL, 36117

Hilton Garden Inn East: 1600 Interstate Parkway Drive Montgomery, AL 36109

– Please note:

o No food or drink is allowed on the shuttles.

o Please don’t leave personal items on the shuttles.

o Guests may board shuttles to the Memorial and Eastchase hotels from the

Museum. See the above schedules for times.

Please be aware of the following closures:

– Caroline and Holcomb streets adjacent to the Memorial: closed Wednesday, April 25, —

Saturday, April 28

– Riverfront Park: closed to the public Thursday, April 26, — Saturday, April 28

– No civilian watercraft will be allowed on the Alabama River in the vicinity of the Concert

for Peace and Justice venue from 5 p.m. until midnight Friday, April 27. No docking of

civilian watercraft at Riverfront Park will be allowed.

– Commerce/Tallapoosa parking lot: reserved for food trucks

– Coosa Street: closed Friday, April 27, at conclusion of Biscuits game

– Coosa Street parking deck: closed to the public Friday, April 27

– Commerce Street: closed at the tunnel Friday, April 27

– Molton Street: closed after 5 p.m. Friday, April 27

– Intermodal Parking: closed to the public Friday, April 27; exception: open to Embassy Suites guests

EJI Memorial, Museum Opening Event Information