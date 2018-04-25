Two from Montgomery Arrested on Robbery Charges in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Dominque Lamar Jones

2/2 Briona Lawson



Millbrook police have arrested two people on robbery charges.

Authorities have charged both, Dominique Jones, 24, and Briona Lawson, 24, with two counts of 1st Degree Robbery. Lawson and Jones were located and detained in Montgomery by the United States Marshal’s Service. Both suspects are from Montgomery.

Police say the two suspects robbed two people at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Main Street in Millbrook on April 15th.

Authorities say Jones tried to fire his gun, which malfunctioned. That malfunction gave the victim time to pull out his own gun and fire. Jones was injured in the shooting, and left the scene in a car driven by Lawson.

Jones is being held in the Elmore County Jail on $60,000 bond. Lawson’s bail has been set at $30,000.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson released the following statement following the arrest:

“I am extremely pleased to announce these arrests. This case developed from a report of shots fired call, evolved into a subject reported shot at Jackson’s Emergency Room in Montgomery, and after initial investigation turned into a robbery of multiple victims during which one of the offenders was shot by one of the victims. Our Criminal Investigations Unit did an outstanding job of conducting their investigation to get to the bottom of what actually transpired on the date that this occurred and making arrests in this case. We appreciate the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service in this case. I hope this arrest serves as notice to individual’s considering committing this type of violent crime in our City with the thought process that you’ll run back to another City to avoid apprehension and prosecution. You might want to think again. We have outstanding officers and investigators working hard every day to identify, apprehend and prosecute those committing violent crime in our City. We have worked very hard to cultivate and maintain great working relationships with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in our area. We work closely with them every day and will continue to do so to get these criminals off our streets. I’m extremely proud to work with these men and women each day. They do an outstanding job protecting our citizens.”