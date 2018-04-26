Dry And Mild

by Shane Butler

We’re heading toward a sunny and dry weather pattern for the next several days. High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south. We expect lots of sunshine along with mild temperatures throughout the upcoming weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s and eventually mid 80s late next week. Overnight temps will hover in the lower to mid 50s for a few days but Monday will start out a bit cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Next week is looking a lot more like spring with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Mid to upper 80s along with a few afternoon showers head our way late in the work week.