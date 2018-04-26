Montgomery Police Make Arrest in January Cherry Hill Road Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the shooting death of Damion Clarke, 28, who was fatally shot Sunday January 7, after a verbal dispute.

MPD charged Clyde Jones, 25, with capital murder after he was taken into custody by detectives on April 26.

Following his arrest, Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

On Sunday, January 7, shortly after 5 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road after receiving a report that a subject had been shot. There, they located Clarke, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between parties that knew each other. Further investigation identified Jones as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.