National Memorial for Peace and Justice and Legacy Museum Officially Opens

by Danielle Wallace

It may be have been pouring rain Thursday morning. But that did not keeping people from everything inside the National Memorial for Peace and Justice. For some, there are certain things that stick in their minds.

“The names of real people and the plaques that listed why these men and women were murdered,” says Sandra Snook.

“It hit home. It’s just like you’re actually there and you can feel the hatred that went on back in that time,” says Reta Miles.

The memorial recognizes over 4,000 African Americans that were victims of lynchings and racial injustice. It spans from the late 1800’s to 1950.

“I thought it was the most incredible peace that I’ve seen in years, but more spiritual,” says Grace White.

“Aesthetically it’s beautiful, it’s moving. It’s direct. It makes us want to harass our counties and come claim their thing. The energy is here is thoughtful, somber, and friendly,” says Christi Hansen.

Names of those who lost their lives from the lynchings are noted from each county in the country. People visiting say the impact of the Equal Justice Initiative’s efforts to bring the memorial to life is something that will hopefully reach the entire country.

“We have to understand our history. We have to come to terms with it. We have to apologize for what we did,” says Snook.