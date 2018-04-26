New Concerns on MPS Board, Superintendent

by Ellis Eskew

“When we are in the financial problems that we have right now…. it totally blows my mind.”

MPS board member Lesa Keith vents her frustration after learning the rest of the board may have already made a plan without her.

“The board has already made decision as to who the next superintendent will be, which will be Dr. Ann Roy Moore. And not only that, she will be stepping out of retirement and they have already decided to pay her $220, 000. That’s $60,000 more than what we paid any superintendent,” said Keith.

Keith says she has nothing against the former Huntsville City Schools superintendent.

But she does have concerns with the salary considering the school system is having to cut other jobs.

“We, just this week, let go 200 teachers, non-renewed them. And to me, the public needs to understand what is going on with the board. The fact that they made a board decision like this without the input of the whole board… is alarming to me…the money is not reaching the children,” said Keith.

A call to MPS Board President Robert Porterfield was not returned.

The board is expected to vote next Thursday.