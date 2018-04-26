Pine Hill Police Officer Recognized for Rescuing Woman

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Pine Hill police officer is being recognized for a selfless act of heroism that he says was all in the line of duty.

Officer Kendrick Howell rescued a woman who became trapped in her truck on a flash flooded road.

Howell swam about 100 yards out to her vehicle then carried her to safety on his back.

“Thank God, that I learned how to swim years ago,” he said.

“Swimming is not a problem for me. That’s one of my strengths, swimming, and I knew if I could get in and don’t get swept by the current, I could get her out.”

Howell is being recognized by the Pine Hill Police Department for outstanding service to the community.

An awards ceremony for Officer Howell is scheduled for May 16th at noon at Pine Hill city hall.