Rain and A Few Storms Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be mainly cloudy and you should expect a wet day with widespread rain, and there will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms. The best rain chances for most will be in the morning through midday. The SPC has introduced a “marginal risk” for severe storms for much of Central Georgia and that area does extend into far East Alabama.

Latest guidance suggests convection will be ongoing, but the air mass will not be particularly unstable. If sunshine breaks through the cloud cover, it will allow for some boundary-layer heating beneath a cooling mid-level profile. It appears a corridor of instability could evolve from portions of northern Alabama into South Carolina during the day. Forecast soundings suggest robust updrafts may develop immediately ahead of the upper low and shear profiles will favor sustained rotating updrafts. For these reasons the SPC has introduced the severe weather risk to account for isolated supercell development possibly as early as mid day over Alabama. This activity should spread into the Carolinas during the evening hours. Hail and perhaps locally damaging winds are the primary threats. With the clouds and rain, highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s tomorrow across Central Alabama. Rain amounts should be around 1/2″.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday a cold front will move through late in the day, and an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but there just isn’t much moisture available, and it looks like most of the day will be dry. We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s. The weekend is still look exceptional as a nice surge of dry air rolls into Alabama, once again, possibly giving us the best weekend of weather so far in 2018 for Alabama. We are forecasting sunshine in full supply both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s Saturday, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND: Tomorrow looks pretty wet at the Talledega Superspeedway with rain likely during the morning along with a high in the 60s. For Friday, mostly dry with only a small risk of shower; the high will be close to 70 degrees. Then, the weather could not be any better for the weekend. Sunny Saturday and Sunday; highs in the low 70s Saturday followed by upper 70s Sunday for the Geico 500.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry and warm and looks to stay that way for most of the week. Expect mainly sunny days and fair pleasant nights; highs will be well into the 80s, while nights will be fair and mild with lows closer to 60°.

Have a great day!

Ryan