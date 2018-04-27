Concordia College Alabama Holds Final Graduation

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The last graduates ever produced in the 96 year history of Concordia College Alabama will walk across the stage this weekend in Selma.

Concordia College Alabama in Selma is closing at the end of the semester.

The school will hold its final commencement exercises Saturday morning at ten.

School officials say there are 150 prospective graduates in this year’s graduating class.

“Tomorrow is a special day and a special challenge for any college president because as we celebrate the fact that the class of 2018 will be graduating, we also acknowledge that this is our last commencement. So you’re trying to strike a balance between graduation and acknowledging the institution’s 96 year history,” said Interim President Dr. James Lyons.

Legendary national radio personality Tom Joyner will be this year’s commencement speaker at Concordia.