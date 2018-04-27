Former ADPH Supervisor Arrested in Montgomery on Ethics Violations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest yesterday of Freddie V. Vengrouskie for soliciting or receiving employment from a business after directly regulating it and soliciting or accepting a thing of value as an employee of a regulatory body. Vengrouskie, 59, of Decatur, surrendered to agents of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office today and was released on bond. He was formerly an Onsite Environmental Supervisor with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Special Prosecutions Division of Attorney General Marshall’s Office presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury, resulting in Vengrouskie’s indictment* on April 20. Specifically, the indictment charges that Vengrouskie was a public employee who personally participated in the direct regulation of a private business and intentionally solicited or accepted employment with that business within two years of his departure from state employment, in violation of Alabama Code Section 36-25-13(e) (2015), and solicited or accepted a thing of value while he was employed by a regulatory body, in violation of Alabama Code Section 36-25-12.

No further information about the investigation or about Vengrouskie’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Vengrouskie faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years of imprisonment and up to a $30,000 fine for each of the charges, which are class B felonies.