Missing 11-Year Old Girl Found Safe, Returned to Family

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jabrelle Rogers, 11, has been located.

The Montgomery Police Department officially notified CrimeStoppers that Jabrelle Rogers was found safe and unharmed. She has since been returned to her family members.

No other information was released. Jabrelle went missing from the 4400 block of Clemice Lane in Montgomery on Sunday, April 22.