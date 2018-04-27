Montgomery Man Faces Capital Murder Charges for 2017 Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the shooting death of Justin Adams, 21, who was fatally wounded on November 16, 2017.

MPD charged Damani Taylor, 20, with capital murder after he was taken into custody by MPD patrol on April 26. Following his arrest, Taylor was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

On Thursday, November 16, 2017, at about 8:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Forest Avenue in reference to a single-vehicle crash. There, they located the driver, Adams, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Jackson Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and other subjects. After leaving the scene of the the altercation, the victim was followed to the area of South Union Street near Interstate 85 north where the shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, the victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital before crashing his vehicle on Forest Avenue.

Further investigation identified Taylor as the suspect. No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.