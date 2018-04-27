Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs.Sherman’s Class Rashad Snell, Posted: Apr 27, 2018 12:12 PM CDT Updated: Apr 27, 2018 12:51 PM CDT by Rashad Snell The Morning Pledge is brought to you by the Montgomery Biscuits and was presented by Mrs. Sherman’s 2nd grade class from Saint James School! FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs.Taylor’... Morning Pledge: St. James School-Mrs Hubbard’... Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Mrs. B... Morning Pledge: Trinity Presbyterian School-Mrs. L...