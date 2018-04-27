News Anchor

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network, made up of CBS 8 and ABC32 and The CW Montgomery has an opening for a News Anchor in Montgomery, Alabama. We are seeking a newsroom leader who’s more than just a news reader. This person will have personality and credibility that will make an impact across our on-air and online platforms and in the community. Having mentoring skills for our younger employees is a definite plus.

The candidate must have demonstrated ability and experience behind the anchor desk as well as conducting Live interviews in studio and the field. Writing for the web and social media is a must. You also need ability to research and produce stories for sweeps periods and be the face for our station’s promotional projects.

The candidate must have three years anchoring experience, a college degree in broadcasting, journalism, communications or related field. We offer a generous benefits package. If you are the candidate we are looking for, please email your cover letter, resume and reel to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, WAKA, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. EOE