Sunny and Dry Weather into Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: We are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s today. The weekend is still looking exceptional as a nice surge of dry air rolls into Alabama. We are forecasting sunshine in full supply both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s Saturday, followed by mid and upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND: For Friday, mostly dry with only a small risk of shower; the high will be close to 70 degrees. Then, the weather could not be any better for the weekend. Sunny Saturday and Sunday; highs in the low 70s Saturday followed by upper 70s Sunday for the Geico 500.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off dry and warm and looks to stay that way for most of the week. Expect mainly sunny days and fair pleasant nights; highs will be well into the 80s, while nights will be fair and mild with lows closer to 60°.

Have a great day!

Ryan