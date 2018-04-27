A Sunny And Dry Weekend

by Ben Lang

Now that Thursday’s rain is long gone, we can look forward to nice and sunny spring days ahead. We’ll go for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon, with highs temps in the mid 70s. Tonight looks clear and cool with lows in the lower 50s. Saturday and Sunday look sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday night will be cool with lows in the lower 50s.

The workweek starts off with plenty of sunshine, and we’ll likely see high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s across central and south Alabama for much of next week. It doesn’t appear that we’ll have a significant chance for rain until next Friday at least. After the ups and downs of our active spring season, the week ahead will certainly be enjoyable weather-wise!