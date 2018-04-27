Thousands Show Up to see Major Artists at Concert for Peace and Justice on Riverfront

by Ellis Eskew

Lines formed early around the riverfront entrance as thousands made their way to the Concert for Peace and Justice.

“My heart has been beating for this… I’ve been telling everyone every time I make a delivery, come to the show!” said Jonathan Robinson.

“I’m glad it’s sold out. This is going to be a good turnout, as you can see.. this is ridiculous!” said Casey Sheets.

The line of concertgoers stretched from the riverfront all the way down Tallapoosa Street to the Embassy Suites.

And they were made of people of all ages, places and backgrounds. All excited to see their favorite artists.

“The Roots are playing. I have to come. Then Dave Matthews. Obviously, Common, who I saw at Sundance last year he did a film. And Usher,” said Aimee Allenback.

“Stevie Wonder was going to be here… I’ve heard that. And I’m looking forward to that, of course since he is from my generation,” said Wallice Tinnie.

Some were just hoping to actually get in to the sold out concert.

” I don’t know. I’ve been on the phone with Ticketmaster a lot lately. No luck there, so we’ll see if there is anybody around here who has any,” said Jessica Hughes.