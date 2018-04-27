Tourists Take in Everything Montgomery Offers During Opening Week of National Memorial for Peace and Justice

by Danielle Wallace

Some are from neighboring states, others from across the country. But they are all here for one thing-seeing what Montgomery has to offer after visiting the Equal Justice Initiative’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

“We’ve sort of gotten away from that for a moment and have decided to come over to the Rosa Parks Library and Museum and have that experience since we have never done that,” says Audrey Nagleu.

The Rosa Parks Museum is a popular stop for many of the tourists.

“We’re in walking distance so definitely making the Rosa Parks Library and Museum a destination was very important to us,” says Barbara Chandler.

Some say they could not leave without taking a tour at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

“It’s been pretty surreal-growing up in Delaware you’re aware of everything that was happening and so forth but when you come here and you sit in the seats and walk in the shoes of the people before us-it’s mind blowing,” says Stephanie Stephens.

Tour Director Wanda Howard Battle says this week tourism has gone to a different level at the church.

“We’ve had many, many visitors to come and tour here at the church and to meet all these amazing people from around the world who are game changers and making a difference-we’re very blessed to have and to welcome them in,” says Battle.

During breaks from those tours, some are stopping into places like Chris’ Hot Dogs.

“They’re coming here for the civil rights history and stuff from all over the country but it’s kind of neat how I can give them the history of Montgomery through hot dogs so it’s neat to talk to these people that come through,” says Gus Katechis, Owner and Manager of Chris’ Hot Dogs.

“To come and not some of the additional things would really be a missed opportunity,” says