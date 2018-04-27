Troy Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located on George

Wallace Drive at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Still shots from video surveillance shows the suspect as being a possible black male,

5’11” in height, weighing approximately 200 lbs, medium build, wearing black sneakers,

jeans, and a baggy red/burgundy short-sleeve shirt. His face was uncovered. The suspect

also had a mustache and appeared to be bald or having a very low-cut hair style.

Investigators advised that the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to one of the

tellers demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and walked

out of the bank with the cash in hand. He was last seen running across Corman Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or

Crime Stoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP or download our new P3-tips

app, or give us your information through the web at www.215STOP.com or our

Facebook page at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.