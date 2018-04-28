Cool Tonight; Sunny and Pleasant Sunday

by Ben Lang

The sun warmed us all the way into the 80s Saturday afternoon. Plenty more sunny days ahead, but we’ve got a couple cool nights to get through also. One of those is ahead tonight, with overnight lows dropping to the low 50s. Temperatures quickly warm back up Sunday, though the afternoon looks slightly cooler thanks to a cool front pushing through this evening. The afternoon should be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. Early Monday morning looks quite chilly, with temps starting off in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the 80s with continued sunshine will be the theme for the workweek. The overnights trend more mild too, with lows closer to 60 by Tuesday night. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll be closer to the mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. Much of the week will be dry, but the approach of a cold front Friday could result in some showers. Rain also looks possible next Saturday and Sunday- so enjoy this dry weekend while we’ve got it!