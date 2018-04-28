Elmore Co. EMA Hosts Emergency Preparedness Fair

by Danielle Wallace

Everyone wants to be prepared in the event of an emergency. That’s why some Elmore County area residents were at a preparedness event today.

When danger strikes kids attending the event know what to do.

“We learned that when you do cpr do it thirty times and count to thirty and put your hands in the middle of their chest until someone gets there,” says Caroline Hickey.

Emergency officials taught the kids various skills, like performing CPR to escaping a burning home.

“You never know what’s going to happen if you don’t practice before the emergency happens,” says John Galloups , Chaplain of the Elmore County Firefighters Associatian.

The emergency lessons were for adults too they learned how to put out a fire.

“Everybody in different fields are exposed to different elements. We have different fire extinguishers for the different types of fires so depending on what kind of things you have in your work place like if you have class a – paper, textiles wood stuff like that,” says Courtney Eldridge, Volunteer at the Santuck Fire Department.

The fair taught residents how to put together an emergency kits and to think about communication during an emergency.

“If you teach repetitively to them, they will automatically react of how they’re trained,” says Galloups.

Fire and rescue boats were at tallassee high school’s footbal stadium too, showing people how to react in a water emergency.

“It gives the community an idea of what resources are available to them when it comes to different types of water rescue, boat rescues, structure type involvements,” says Charles Bromley of Holtville/Slapout Fire and Rescue.

First responders say the fair teachers people how to react in all kinds of scenarios.

“I tell people this. Panic is a sudden and overwhelming terror that destroy’s a person’s capacity for self help. So if you panic yourself, much less help others in your family,” says Galloups.