Local Groups Hosts “Taking Back Our Youth Rally”

by Danielle Wallace

An officer who works for the Wetumpka Police Department came to a Montgomery neighborhood Saturday to continue his late grandmother’s stop the violence effort.

Members of sororities, fraternities and churches held a “Taking Back Our Youth Rally” at Western Hills Park in Montgomery. Wetumpka Police Officer Demarkus Weems coordinated the rally, which provided activities for the young people who attended. They were also able to talk with law enforcement officials.

“We want the message to keep getting out over and over again. If people are going to continue to commit crimes in the state and in the world-well we’re going to continue our message because the louder we talk I guarantee that a lot of people will hear what we’re saying,” says Demarkus Weems.

“They’re our most precious asset that we have and if we don’t show them that we care then we’re in trouble,” says Tiffany McCord.

Weems says his grandmother Rosa Zell Lawrence always stood for unity in her community. She died a year ago.