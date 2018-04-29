Another Cool Night Ahead

by Ben Lang

It’s been a warm and cloud-free Sunday to lead us into the new week. Another clear and cool night ahead. We’ll see Monday morning lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s. While jackets are needed for Monday morning, they won’t be by Monday afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 80s tomorrow with plenty more sunshine. Monday night won’t be quite as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

The surface high pressure ridge currently in places slides more to the east Tuesday. This could allow for a few isolated showers to pop up over west Alabama- similar to a summer type pattern for central and south Alabama. At best though, the chance for rain looks to be around 10% Tuesday. Even warmer temperatures are forecast for the rest of the workweek, with highs in the mid 80s for Wednesday through Friday.

At this point, looks like the best chance for rain is late Friday through Sunday, with the highest probability on Saturday thanks to an approaching cool front. Meanwhile, temperatures could remain in the low 80s.