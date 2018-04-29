Montgomery Shines in National Spotlight

by George McDonald

Hundreds of people continue to visit the new Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice Sunday.

Some visitors say the new facilities could be a real step towards racial healing in the country.

People from all over the country made the way to Montgomery for the grand opening of the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Michele Ewing came from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“I think its phenomenal, I think its high time. It’s something that needs to be done. You can’t have truth and reconciliation without first truth,” she said

The memorial recognizes more than four thousand African-american victims of lynching and racial injustice.

Many people who visited the facilities say it’s an unforgettable experience.

Carmel Smallwood is from Marietta, Georgia.

“As I go out I’m gonna spread the word and tell my friends and family members, and send them this way because this is really needed.”

For more info go to museumandmemorial.eji.org