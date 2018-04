Selma Man Dead in Motorcycle Accident

Early Sunday Morning wreck also injures one other person.

by Tim Lennox

State Troopers are investigating an accident in Lowndes County that left a 37 year old Selma man dead.

They identify the victim as Roger Phillip Young, Jr, and say he died when his motorcycle collided with a car about 1:30 Sunday Morning some seven miles west of Hayneville on U.S. 80.

The driver of the car was hospitalized, but not identified by Troopers.