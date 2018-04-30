5-Run 8th Inning Costs Biscuits Big Time

The Biscuits (8-16) let one get away on Sunday afternoon, falling in the fourth game of their five-game set against the Mobile BayBears (12-11) by a score of 7-5 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Eduar Lopez got the start for the Butter and Blue, who were sporting their fresh new powder blue jerseys, and the right-hander was terrific tossing five scoreless innings in a no-decision. The Biscuits provided the 23-year-old Dominican with a 2-0 lead on Jermaine Palacios’ two-run double off BayBears starter Jose Suarez.

Suarez would settle down and at one point struck out six-straight Biscuits before being lifted for Adrian Almeida in the fifth. Austin Wright entered the game for Lopez in the sixth and after walking Bo Way and Brennon Lund to begin the inning, served up an RBI-single to Matt Thaiss, and a sac fly to Hutton Moyer to tie the game at two.

The Biscuits, who had not recorded a hit since Palacios’ double in the second, then took the lead back from Mobile in the seventh thanks to a Nick Solak sac fly and a Dalton Kelly two-run single to make it 5-2.