Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3-Year Old Boy

by Alabama News Network Staff

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for a 3-year-old boy who was inside of a car stolen Friday in Saraland.

Saraland Police say Milton Farris stole a Maroon 2010 Nissan Altima with 3-year-old Morris Roberson IV sleeping inside.

Police say Roberson is not related to Farris, but is known to the family.

Roberson is an African American and has asthma, police say. He was last seen wearing blue polo jeans, a red and blue polo, and red and blue Jordan shoes.

Milton Harris is an African American 31-year-old male, according to police.

*UPDATE:

Saraland Police say 3-year-old Morris Roberson IV was found safe in Midtown Mobile with his family.

Milton Farris has not yet been located, according to Saraland Police Department. Police are still looking for him. Saraland Police say the vehicle is missing the front passenger window and the rear bumper is hanging off. The vehicle may have a paper tag or no tag at all.

Anyone with information in regards to this case can contact the Saraland tip line at 251-459-8477 or Saraland Police Department dispatch at 251-675-5331.

Harris has a long criminal record dating back to 2009, including domestic violence charges, drug charges and theft charges.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

*Information from WKRG News 5