Calm Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

CALM PATTERN FOR ALABAMA: A tranquil week of weather for Alabama is ahead as an upper ridge builds in over the eastern half of the country and that upper ridge basically stays put until Friday. At the surface, a large high pressure system will move across the Southeast through the week. This will essentially keep us warm and dry for the work week ahead with highs reaching the lower half of the 80s through Friday, and perhaps a few mid 80s for some locations.

SEVERE WEATHER TO THE WEST: If your travels take you west this week into the Plains, it still looks like severe storms will likely break out across the Central U.S.by mid-week, with several days of severe weather expected. Thankfully, the upper-level energy with this system lifts well north of Alabama and will not bring us severe weather, but it will send a frontal boundary our way.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The cold front will move into the Southeast Friday afternoon, but thanks to the front becoming parallel to the upper flow, it is likely to stall out across the area on Saturday bringing a chance for showers into the forecast that will probably remain with us into Sunday, but no severe weather. Temperatures look to be around 80° during the afternoon, while lows settle down into the 60s.

Ryan