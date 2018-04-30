Montgomery County Arrests: April 23-29 Rashad Snell, Posted: Apr 30, 2018 5:41 PM CDT by Rashad Snell Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates April 23rd through April 29th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. 1/30Kace Zuidhoek Arrest Date: 4/27/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Stanley Wilson Arrest Date: 4/2718 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment, Possession Marijuana 1st, & Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Antonio Wilkerson Arrest Date: 4/28/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Joe Watkins III Arrest Date: 4/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Leanthony Washington Arrest Date: 4/23/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Damani Taylor Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Antonio Talley Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Hope Smith Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Jessica Scali Arrest Date: 4/27/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Kavoseyae Rogers Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied), Theft of Property 1st, & Theft of Property 4th Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Jansen Reed Arrest Date: 4/23/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Scott McCook Jr. Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Issac Mays Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (4 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Andre Lassic Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Attempted Arson 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Bernadette Kenner Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Clyde Jones Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Capital Murder of a Person Inside a Vehicle from Outside the Vehicle (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Monleto Howell Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Michael Harris Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Demetrius Harris Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Derek Hall Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30James Fuller Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Sex Abuse-Child Less than 18 Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Al Farris Jr. Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Major Evans Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Cory Easterling Arrest Date: 4/27/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Kendarious Davis Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied) & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Lucas Carroll Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury), & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Leonard Caldwell Arrest Date: 4/24/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Illegal Lane Change, Open Container Violation, Probation Violation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Jacob Brown Arrest Date: 4/25/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Edwin Barker Arrest Date: 4/28/18 Charge(s): Felony Domestic Violence III-Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Tameka Acoff Arrest Date: 4/26/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts MPS Board Narrows Superintendent Finalists to Four Murder Investigation Underway in Selma Second Arrest Made in Dollar General on Cherry Hil... Court of Criminal Appeals Upholds Death Sentence f...