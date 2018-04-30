MPS Board Narrows Superintendent Finalists to Four

by Ellis Eskew

On Monday, the Montgomery County Board of Education narrowed the field from 12 candidates to 4 in their search for superintendent. Then they ranked the candidates privately from 1-5 each.

While the names of the candidates can not be disclosed, school board member Lesa Keith tells us interim superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore had the highest points.

She said she doesn’t blame the rest of the board for voting for her.

But Keith, as she told Alabama News Network last week, has a problem with the 220 thousand dollar salary that she was told had already been decided by the board.

At the meeting, Keith was reprimanded for talking to the media about it.

But she says says it all comes down to transparency.

“This is huge and it’s me trying to protect the MPS system. I am trying to protect them. If you look at it, we could lose accreditation. Not only can we lose accreditation, we are in intervention. We got an intervention because we were not transparent. This is not about Dr. Moore at all. This is about transparency,” said Keith.

The board will interview and vote on the candidates on Thursday.