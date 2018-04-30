Murder Investigation Underway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is dead and police are investigating a series of shootings in Selma.

Police say 26 year old Ernest Daniels of Selma was killed and two other men were hurt after they were shot at the Raceway convenience store early Saturday morning.

They say more than 90 bullets were recovered from a house that was shot up early Monday morning.

“This is my boyfriend house we used to live here. And imagine if he was in this house, me and him and this baby in the house. We would have been dead,” said Corah Kennedy.

Police say the shooting was done in retaliation for the Raceway shooting.

Anyone with information about either shooting call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 — or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.