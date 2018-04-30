Prosecutors review video submitted by Foster’s ex-girlfriend

by Alabama News Network Staff

The ex-girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has submitted a video to prosecutors to support her statement that she lied when she told authorities Foster had hit her.

But Santa Clara County prosecutor Jim Dermertzis says the district attorney’s office will continue to prosecute the domestic violence case against Foster even if his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, does not cooperate with the investigation.

Dermertzis refused to discuss the content of the video but Ennis last week said she had footage that shows Foster did not cause the injuries that led to the domestic violence charges against him. She says she was in a fight with a woman.

Prosecutors made a motion Monday to push back a plea hearing to May 8 to give them time to review the new evidence.

Foster was present at Monday’s hearing but did not speak in court. He left without commenting to the media.

___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)