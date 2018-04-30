Roy Moore Files Defamation, Political Conspiracy Lawsuits Against Sexual Misconduct Accusers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, Judge Roy Moore and his wife, Kayla, jointly filed an action for defamation and political conspiracy against those women who have falsely and maliciously accused him of sexual misconduct, and others who were part of the conspiracy.

Melissa Isaak, Judge Moore’s attorney, released the following statement:

“The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth, that the accusations made against Judge Moore during the U. S. Senate campaign arose from a political conspiracy to destroy his personal reputation and defeat him in the special Senate election for United States Senate.

Although over $40 million was spent to defeat Judge Moore, he remained 11 points ahead of his opponent in the polls prior to publication of the accusations. With only 32 days left before the special election 3 women, (not 9 as the press would have you believe) , made false and malicious allegations of sexual misconduct against Judge Moore dating back 40 years. Those accusations were made within a few days of each other and made only to ruin and destroy the good name, character, and reputation of Judge Moore.

Having served as a deputy district attorney, circuit judge, and Chief Justice of Alabama on 2 separate occasions, Judge Moore had never before received a complaint or report of any offensive conduct.

Judge Moore is a graduate of West Point and a Vietnam Veteran, and has been married over 32 years to his wife Kayla. They have four children and five grandchildren. He has filed this action not only to hold accountable those who are guilty of slanderous and libelous conduct, but also to restore his good name, character, and reputation with the people of Alabama.”

Complaint (Judge Moore)