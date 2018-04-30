Second Arrest Made in Dollar General on Cherry Hill Road Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Mark Robionson

2/3 Clyde Jones

3/3 Damion Clarke





The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a second Montgomery man in the shooting death of Damion Clarke, 28. Clarke was fatally wounded Sunday January 7, after a verbal dispute.

MPD charged Mark Robinson, 30, with murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on April 30. Following his arrest, Robinson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $150,000 bond.

MPD previously charged Clyde Jones, 25, with capital murder in connection with this homicide after he was taken into custody by MPD detectives on April 26.

On Sunday, January 7, shortly after 5 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road after receiving a report that a subject had been shot. There, they located Clarke, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between parties that knew each other. Further investigation identified Jones as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this continuing investigation.