Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure is over the deep south and this will keep things quiet around here weatherwise this week. We expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions through Friday. Temps will start out cool but warm nicely each day. Mid to upper 80s will be common across the area starting Wednesday and continuing through the week. A frontal boundary heads toward the region and we have a chance for showers and t-storms over the weekend. We don’t see a washout but afternoon showers and t-storms will be possible both days.